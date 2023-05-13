SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA approves more unpaid players’ applications for reimbursement

NewsWire
0
0

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced to compensate 225 unpaid players in its third phase of the FIFA Fund for Football Players (FIFA FFP).

The Fund provides financial support to players who have not been paid and have no chance of duly receiving the wages agreed with their clubs, FIFA said. The total budget for the fund is 16 million US dollars, reports Xinhua.

FIFA has already paid eight million U.S. dollars in the previous two periods, from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2020, and another four million will be allocated in the third phase between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

Ornella Desiree Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development, said 1,370 players were already paid by the FIFA to ensure a salary safety for players around the world.

20230513-100004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA World Cup: Croatia’s Livakovic stops Japan’s march with superlative saves...

    La Liga: Europe and relegation on agenda on matchday 31 in...

    ‘A great future’: Argentine president thanks national soccer team for World...

    Bagan chasing top spot, Jamshedpur going after top four (Match Preview...