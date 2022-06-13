Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo has been banned for 18 months after testing positive for a prohibited substance, FIFA announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old footballer from Bonoua returned a positive test for trimetazidine, a drug banned because it can boost endurance, after a 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Cameroon on November 16.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recomended a four-year suspension for goalkeeper, but FIFA’s disciplinary commission considered he had “unintentionally” consumed the prohibited substance, reducing the sanction to 18 months from December 23, 2021.

