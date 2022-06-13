SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA bans Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo on doping charges

NewsWire
0
0

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo has been banned for 18 months after testing positive for a prohibited substance, FIFA announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old footballer from Bonoua returned a positive test for trimetazidine, a drug banned because it can boost endurance, after a 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Cameroon on November 16.

The veteran footballer, who returned the positive test after a 2022 World Cup qualifying defeat to Cameroon on November 16 last year. The 33-year-old goalkeeper couldn’t take part in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2022 after being provisionally suspended for the offence.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recomended a four-year suspension for goalkeeper, but FIFA’s disciplinary commission considered he had “unintentionally” consumed the prohibited substance, reducing the sanction to 18 months from December 23, 2021.

20220613-234404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad FC sign young winger Abdul Rabeeh

    Four things to look out for in Spanish League this weekend...

    ISL: Vinit Rai joins Mumbai City FC on loan from Odisha...

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC lock horns in must-win game...