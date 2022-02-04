FOOTBALL

FIFA launches Talent Development Scheme, offers assistance to member associations

By NewsWire
FIFA has launched an innovative FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), offering bespoke assistance to member associations (MAs) like India, who are trying to achieve their full potential by developing the game in their country.

With TDS, FIFA continues the measures to reduce the disparity in the level of football between different regions of the world.

TDS is part of FIFA’s collaborative work with MAs to increase global competitiveness. World football’s governing body is increasing its investment through a holistic approach to technical and education projects; also represented by new performance analysis and insights on the field as well as the FIFA Training Centre, launched in 2021 as a modern and dynamic platform to share knowledge with technicians of the game.

“One of our overarching aims is to give every talent a chance,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement.

“The launching of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme is one of the keys to achieving that objective. It follows on from the ground-breaking analysis of the football talent development ecosystem in over 200 of our member associations and will give boys and girls the chance to maximise their potential,” he added.

FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger appeared on the latest edition of FIFA’s Living Football show to explain the programme and how its implementation will be rolled out worldwide.

“I am delighted that, with the launch of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, we have taken another significant step towards giving every talent a chance, no matter where or when they are born,” said Wenger.

“By launching this programme for global benefit, we can improve the equality of opportunity for players across all six confederations and all 211 member associations,” he added.

The FIFA President’s Vision 2020-2023 targets work towards the goal of having 50 national teams and 50 clubs competing at the highest level for global silverware.

While competitions are drivers of development, TDS also strengthens the solid framework for the pathways that take the talent from the point at which they enter the game all the way through to transition opportunities into senior football. In turn, MAs forge relationships with key stakeholders to share responsibility for constructing and harnessing their talent development ecosystem.

