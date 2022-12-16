Football’s ruling body FIFA plans a World Series of intercontinental friendly international tournaments in the coming years, said FIFA president Gianni Infantino while speaking to journalists in Doha on Friday.

The idea is part of a revision of the international windows which will also see the separate September and October windows merged into one extended window for up to four games from 2025 onwards and will take place in even years involving four teams, each selected from four different confederations.

The World Series matches, which would allow teams to gain experience, are to be played in the March window in even years — when there are no qualifiers for a World Cup or Euros which are also played in those years — between four teams from different confederations.

Like the March window, the June and November international breaks remain in place.

“The windows for the international match calendar as of 2025 would include one extended window with four matches in late September and early October to replace the current two separate windows in September and October, with the other windows (November, March and June) unchanged.

“This is in order to increase the possibilities for teams from different confederations to play each other. FIFA would launch a friendly tournament – FIFA World Series – which would take place in the March window in even years.” Infantino said.

Meanwhile, the hosts for the men’s World Cup in 2030 will be decided in 2024 and the Women’s World Cup for 2031 will be decided in 2025. Infantino announced a desire to create a new women’s Club World Cup and a new Futsal Women’s World Cup every four years.

20221216-234402