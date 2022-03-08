SPORTSFOOTBALLTOP NEWSWORLD

FIFA postpones Ukraine’s World Cup playoff against Scotland

By NewsWire
0
14

The World Cup qualification playoff between Scotland and Ukraine has been postponed after the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Ukrainian national team has requested that their World Cup qualifying playoff tie with Scotland be delayed.

Ukraine and Scotland were due to play on March 24 at Hampden Park in Glasgow, but the Ukrainian FA asked for a postponement and this has reportedly been accepted.

“Football is inconsequential in the middle of a conflict,” a statement said after the request was made to Fifa.

The postponement of the match will create a problem for Fifa, given that the World Cup group stage draw is scheduled for April 1, ahead of the tournament starting on November 21.

If this playoff is moved to June then it’ll be played after the World Cup draw has taken place, as the draw is scheduled for April 1.

June 14 would be the latest date possible for qualification for Qatar 2022, as the 32 teams usually have to attend Fifa workshops and these take place 100 days before the start of the World Cup.

The winner of this playoff tie will meet the winner of Wales vs Austria for a place at the tournament in Qatar which will take place from November 21 to December 18.

20220308-185806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.