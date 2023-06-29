The Indian football team has risen by one place in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, from 101 to 100, which was released on Thursday.

This is the first time in five years that the Blue Tigers have reached the top 100, having last been ranked at the 97th place in 2018.

“India move up to 100 in the latest FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Steadily we rise,” said the Indian football team’s official handle in a tweet.

In April, India moved up to 101 in the FIFA Rankings. They have now gained 4.24 points which have helped them move into the top 100 after going unbeaten in June in the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championships.

India have been on a hot streak of form recently and have been unbeaten since their 0-3 defeat to Vietnam in the 2022 VFF Tri-Nation Series

They have won seven out of nine games in 2023 while drawing twice, recently against Kuwait in the ongoing SAFF Championship and one against Lebanon in the Hero Intercontinental Cup. Igor Stimac’s men have also won two titles this year — Tri-Nation Series and the Intercontinental Cup.

In the nine games since the loss to Vietnam in September 2022, India have also netted 15 goals while registering eight clean sheets in a row — a new national record.

Sunil Chhetri and Co. will look to continue their unbeaten streak as they face Lebanon in the SAFF Championship semi-finals on Saturday.

