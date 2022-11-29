SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA slaps fine on Germany

In yet another controversy during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the world soccer body has fined the German team for refusing to send a player to their pre-match press conference against Spain in the second round of the Group E fixture.

A statement issued by FIFA on Tuesday noted that the German team has been slapped with a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs.

Germany coach Hansi Flick had refused to send a player to the press conference, saying he wanted them to focus on the match against Spain.

Germany is preparing for a match against Costa Rica in the last round of Group E matches.

