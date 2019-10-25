FIFA U-17 Women’s WC official emblem to be launched on Saturday

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, to be held in India next year, will have its official emblem unveiled at the Gateway of India on Saturday.

The occasion will mark one year to go for the second FIFA tournament that India will host next year after the men’s U-17 World Cup in 2017.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman and FIFA Chairman & Local Organising Committee Chairman Praful Patel will be present for the unveiling of the emblem. Also in attendance will be two-time World Cup winner Kristine Lilly, alongside other Indian athletes.

“This is a very special moment for all of us. November 2 also marks a year to go for the start of the tournament, and the Official Emblem Launch on this particular day makes it a doubly special moment. It is a kickstart to the celebration of a historical tournament that will be held at an iconic location, Gateway of India which has a special place in Indian history. We’re very happy to see the response from people of all walks of life, including eminent Indian sports personalities, who shall join us to celebrate this momentous occasion,” LOC Tournament Director Roma Khanna said in a statement in an interview with the official website of the Asian Football Confederation.

