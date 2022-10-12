SPORTSFOOTBALL

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Early mistakes cost us the game, says U-17 women’s team coach Dennerby

NewsWire
0
0

After going down to the USA in their first match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, coach Thomas Dennerby feels that the girls were a bit too nervous playing in the prestigious tournament and did some early mistakes in the game that cost India dearly.

The Indian women’s football team suffered a crushing 0-8 defeat against the United States in its first Group A match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

Melina Rebimbas (9′, 31′) scored a brace while Charlotte Kohler (14′), Onyeka Gamero (24′), Gisele Thompson (38′), Ella Emri (52′), Taylor Suarez (58′ P) and Mia Bhuta (60′) got on the scoresheet against India.

“I believe the girls were a bit too nervous in front of the opponents. It was their first World Cup game — they couldn’t handle the pressure. It’s very hard to control emotions at this level and against such rivals,” he stated.

“We played the best team so far and it was really tough for us. We weren’t confident enough to pass the ball or build up and they did some early mistakes into the game which really impacted our performance,” Dennerby added.

Captain Astam Oraon admitted what went wrong against the USA and said, “Yes, we know we weren’t good enough in front of them, their speed, high pressing tactics =- everything was so strong.”

“We have learnt a lot from the game and will work on our areas where we are weaker to give a better performance in our next game,” she added.

When the coach was asked about how he will motivate the players after the loss, he mentioned, “The face of the coach is also the face of the player. So I will be smiling and supporting them the best way I can. I spoke to the girls in the locker room and said -‘Girls, the sun will come out anyway and we will have a new morning’. We have to accept the loss and come back even more stronger.”

20221012-180002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vinicius on target as Brazil rout Chile

    Subroto Cup: Manipur, Tripura schools record highest victory margins

    Euro 2020: England beat Germany to enter quarter-finals

    Big game for Spain’s Nations League hopes and World Cup plans...