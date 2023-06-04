SPORTSFOOTBALL

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

NewsWire
0
0

A solo goal scored by Dor Turgeman saw debutants Israel come from behind to seal a historic 3-2 victory over Brazil and enter the FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinal, here at San Juan Stadium.

With the win on Saturday, Israel became the first debutant to reach the semifinals of a FIFA U-20 World Cup in eight years, since Senegal achieved the feat in 2015.

Israel will now play the winner of the match between USA and Uruguay in the semifinals.

Israel had the better of the first half, but Brazil had its best chance. Marcos Leonardo’s excellent strike put Brazil ahead at the start of the second half. But Anan Khalaili equalised with the header. Kaique Rocha then pulled off a superb save to deny Turgeman and send the game to extra time.

Andrey Santos’s exquisite flick set up Matheus Nascimento to restore Brazil’s lead, but Hamza Shibli turned a cross in at the back post immediately to level things up again.

The decisive moment came at the end of the first half of extra time when Turgeman dribbled through Brazil’s defense before unleashing an unstoppable curler past Kaique.

An incredible second period of extra time saw Israel fail to score from the penalty spot twice, but Ofir Haim’s side were able to hold on and complete an historic victory.

20230604-143803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Real’s Vazquez to miss rest of the season due to injury

    Sandesh Jhingan named AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year

    FIFA World Cup: Valencia score again as Ecuador hold Netherlands 1-1

    Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 1: Dennerby cautiously optimistic for winless India...