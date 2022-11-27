SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA WC: World Cup full of upsets as Morocco down World No.2 side Belgium 2-0

NewsWire
0
0

In a FIFA World Cup which is turning up to be a bagful of surprises, it was the turn of Morocco to upset World No.2 side Belgium 2-0 in the Group F match of the football showpiece event at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday evening.

After a barren first half, substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal did the trick for Morocco, scoring in the 73rd minute and in the second minute of stoppage time.

For coach Walid Regragui, who took charge of Morocco in September the match against Belgium was his sixth game in charge and till now they have kept clean sheets in all six games with him at the helm of affairs.

This is Morocco’s finest World Cup moment as the Atlas Lions scripted their third-ever win at a World Cup and stood a great chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

For Morocco, ranked 22, the two other World Cup wins came in 1998 when they trounced Scotland 3-0 and in 1986 when they stunned the football world with a 3-1 win over Portugal and qualified for the knockout stage.

The win, the first one in 24 years, sends Morocco into first place in the group with four points after having drawn goalless with 2018 runner-up Croatia, who take on Canada in the last match on Sunday.

Belgium, who were far from impressive in their first match of the group, which they won 1-0 against Canada have three points from two matches and next face Croatia.

Belgium beating Morocco was the third major upset of the championship which is in its eighth day.

In the earlier matches, Argentina ranked third on the FIFA computer, had crashed to a 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia, ranked 51, while World No.11 Germany had lost by an identical score to Japan, who are ranked 13 places below the European giants.

20221127-214003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA World Cup: Familiar faces for Denmark defender Christensen in France...

    Bayern edge Inter to round off perfect group stage in UEFA...

    Hyderabad FC keeper Kattimani’s contract extended

    Women’s Asian Cup: Japan cruise into quarters; Korea keep hopes alive