FIFA withdraws Peru’s hosting rights of U17 World Cup

Football’s world governing body FIFA has announced the withdrawal of Peru’s hosting rights of the 2023 Under-17 World Cup after the country failed to complete the infrastructure required for the tournament.

FIFA, who had an extensive discussion with the Peruvian Football Federation before making the decision, promised to keep the tournament schedule on November 10-December 2, 2023.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council will now designate a new host in due course,” it added.

FIFA said Peru doesn’t have enough time to get the investment and complete the necessary work before the tournament start date.

