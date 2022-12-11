England captain Harry Kane on Sunday said that he is absolutely gutted after his side’s disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup and took the responsibility for the quarterfinal defeat against France, adding that itll take some time to get over it.

England’s World Cup campaign ended in disappointment on Saturday night after they lost their quarterfinal against France at Al Bayt Stadium, with Kane’s late penalty miss turned out to be decisive.

The England captain had already levelled the score with a penalty to cancel out Aurelien Tchouameni’s 17th-minute opener for France. In the 83rd minute, Kane had another opportunity to level from the spot after Mason Mount was bundled over by Theo Hernandez.

This time, however, Kane sent his effort high into the night sky and France held on for the win.

“Absolutely gutted. We’ve given it everything and it’s come down to a small detail which I take responsibility for. There’s no hiding from it, it hurts and it’ll take some time to get over it but that’s part of the sport,” Kane said in a tweet.

The 29-year-old said he will use this experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge.

“Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge. Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament — it means a lot,” he said.

England have been guilty of making timid exits at major tournaments in the past but it wasn’t the case on Saturday. They matched France and were superior for long spells, with Saka and Declan Rice and others playing outstanding football.

However, Southgate’s men were unable to take the chances that came their way, and they ran into France’s keeper Lloris at his best.

20221211-164401