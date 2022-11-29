Midfielder Rodrygo may not have got a starting role in the two matches Brazil played in the FIFA World Cup so far but is happy to have come off the bench and played a role in the match-winning goal by Casemiro against Switzerland.

Rodrygo came on as substitute at half-time against Switzerland and set up Casemiro for the only goal that clinched Brazil’s spot in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022.

He later sat down for an interview with Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario, who helped Brazil win the World Cup in 2002 when the mega event was held in Asia for the first time. FIFA+ is teaming up with Ronaldo TV and beaming his interviews of Brazil players at this FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

About his assist for the match winner against Swizterland, Rodrygo said, “I always talk to ‘Case’ a lot on the pitch. I shouted ‘leave it’. He left it and he was in space,” the 21-year-old said about the sequence that led to Brazil’s goal at Stadium 974. “(The Switzerland players) came at me, I played it back to him, and he produced an incredible shot and gave us victory,” Rodrygo was quoted as saying in a report on FIFA+ website.

The 21-year-old Rodrygo, who plays for Spanish giants Real Madrid, said the World Cup has been a sensational experience for him.

“It’s sensational, a really good experience for me,” he said. “I’ve been learning every day. Everything we do – going to training, the hotel, giving an interview – everything has been really different. I’m very happy. Thank God on the pitch everything has gone well also. It’s been fantastic for me.”

Rodrygo would like to force his way into the starting XI and said he was ready for the responsibility if the coach decides in his favour.

“I’m ready,” said the former Santos attacker. “When the coach wants me, I’m there. If it’s in the next game, if it’s afterwards, I’m at his disposal.

“I’m training well, doing everything right, because it’s a World Cup. At any moment the chance will come. You have to be prepared.

“My life has always been like this. I went to Real Madrid when I was 18, so I had no time to prepare. You have to arrive there prepared. So I’m always ready for whatever comes.”

Whether he gets to start Brazil’s next match or not, Rodrygo’s impact from the bench against Switzerland will aid his cause.

