SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Argentina are more than just Messi, says Dutch defender Van Dijk ahead of key clash

NewsWire
0
0

The Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has warned that his side will have to beat more than just Lionel Messi when they take on Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday night.

The Netherlands have progressed calmly into the quarterfinals after beating the United States with an assured and serious display in the last 16, while Argentina were led by an excellent display from Messi against Australia.

Messi was inspirational in what is likely to be his last World Cup appearance, but Van Dijk advised there is more to Argentina.

“Messi is one of the best players. Together with Cristiano Ronaldo, he is one of the best players of the last decades. There is only respect for what he has achieved. But now we are preparing not only to play against him but to face Argentina as a whole,” he told the press two days before the game.

Argentina have also seen good displays from midfielder Enzo Fernandez and young forward Julian Alvarez, who has scored in his last two appearances, reports Xinhua.

“Argentina has many good footballers who can make a difference. They are players we must watch. That’s what we’re going to do. This is not a Holland against Messi, but a Holland against Argentina,” Van Dijk insisted.

The Dutch have been very effective so far in Qatar and are one of four unbeaten sides in the tournament. After topping Group A and beating the U.S., Coach Louis van Gaal said they can win the tournament and Van Dijk believes they have more to give.

“We are all perfectionists and we all want the best. That is part of us. The good thing is that we are still on it. We are in the quarterfinals. Hopefully we can win those too and move on,” he said, adding that although he and his teammates had practiced penalties, it was very different taking them on a training pitch [from] that in a “stadium full of 80,000 spectators and with a semifinal on the line.”

20221208-183401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Women’s League: Big win for Signature FC

    Champions League: Important away games for Barca, Atletico Madrid in group...

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin eye first home win of the season against...

    AIFF announces COVID-19 relief grant for referees