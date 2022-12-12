SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Argentina coach denies they were poor winners in match against Netherlands

NewsWire
0
0

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and defender Nicolas Tagliafico have denied they were poor winners in their action-packed and incident-laced quarterfinal win over The Netherlands.

Tagliafico has defended his actions and those of his teammates, suggesting such scenes can happen again.

“Those situations happen in the world of football; we are not machines. The emotions were running high.

“It has happened in previous matches. It will likely happen again. This was a World Cup quarterfinal, with two teams fighting it out,” he added.

Argentina face Croatia in the first World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, after overcoming the Netherlands on penalties.

The Copa America champions led 2-0 at Lusail Stadium yet were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Wout Weghorst’s double.

But Emiliano Martinez’s saves paved the way for Lautaro Martinez to score the winning penalty in the shoot-out and send Argentina through to the last four.

The match was not without controversy. Some of Argentina’s players celebrated wildly in front of the Netherlands squad, while there were tussles on the touchline and Lionel Messi seemed to confront Oranje coach Louis van Gaal.

Scaloni, however, does not believe his team behaved poorly.

“The game was played the way we have to play, both teams did that,” he said at a press conference.

“I’m not convinced of this idea of unsporting behaviour. We play with pride, the way we have to play and then the referee is in charge of decisions. We respect all the teams, the Netherlands, Croatia and all the opponents. That’s one of the main characteristics of our personality.”

“Some games, things can happen, arguments, challenging times. That’s why there’s a referee to ensure there’s justice,” he added.

20221213-005203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengaluru FC finish AFC Cup campaign on a positive note, crush...

    Joel Chianese extends stay at Hyderabad FC till the end of...

    With four players back from isolation, Liverpool ready for Leicester trip

    Milan survive home scare, hold Udinese to 1-1 draw