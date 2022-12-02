SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Australia “similar to Poland”, says Argentina midfielder De Paul ahead of their clash

NewsWire
0
2

With Argentina set to face Australia in the FIFA World Cup round of 16 on Saturday, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul believes Australia are an opponent “similar to Poland”.

“We’ve watched many videos to see how Australia play, it would be a similar game compared to Poland,” De Paul said ahead of the game. “Australia have fast players on the wings, but we will have the ball.”

“Coverage will be very important, so it will be difficult for the midfielders and defenders, but the forwards will be free to move around as a result.”

With just a bit more than two days in between the last group game and the first knockout game, De Paul said it was “somewhat unusual, but we are used to playing very often and are now focusing on recovering and resting enough.”

The midfielder admitted that losing to Saudi Arabia in the opening game was “a huge blow” but was “indeed good for us”.

“We found ourselves in a situation that we are not used to, it has been quite a long while since we last lost,” De Paul said. “But it was also a moment for us to rise and bounce back.”

De Paul also discussed how the responsibility of representing the national team is weighing heavily on his mind, reports Xinhua.

“In the beginning, it was difficult for me to enjoy it because of the blow we had against Saudi Arabia. But I started to enjoy a little bit with Poland and Thursday was just the first day that I was able to really enjoy myself,” De Paul added. “I watched the games, drank mate with my teammates, saw my family and life is about these small moments.”

“The responsibility and excitement is so great that it does not allow me to fully enjoy myself.”

20221202-221005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League: Gokulam Kerala beat Mohammedan Sporting 2-1, become first team to...

    Bayern see off Dortmund to lift 10th successive Bundesliga title

    Unhappy return to Brighton for Chelsea boss Potter in Premier League

    Transfer window and return of European football factors in La Liga