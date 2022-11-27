SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Costa Rica strike late to stun Japan, leave Group E wide open

NewsWire
0
0

Costa Rica recovered from the 7-0 hammering they got at the hands of Spain to pull off a shocking 1-0 win over Japan to leave the Group E qualification race wide open in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In Sunday’s first of the four matches, Keysher Fuller took full advantage of a defensive lapse to score in the 81st minute and keep their dream of reaching the last 16 knockout stage alive.

Japan failed to maintain the same level of play that fetched them the stunning win over Germany, who face Spain later in the evening.

Costa Rica’s win is another big shock at the World Cup and nobody had fancied the Central American country Costa Rica’s comeback after the hammering they got at the hands of Spain in the last match. Their comeback win is one of the many great stories of the World Cup.

Japan were the better team but were unable to break down Costa Rica, who scored through their only shot on target of the match and of the tournament.

The win ended a seven-match winless run at the World Cup, with their last World Cup victories dating back to the 2014 group stage, against Uruguay (3-1) and Italy (1-0) respectively and they have beaten Japan for the first time.

With Sunday’s result, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica have three points, while Japan and Costa Rica have played two matches each, Spain have played only one. Germany is yet to open their points tally having lost to Japan in their first Group league match.

20221127-181604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Efforts should be to send message globally that Indian football is...

    La Liga: Four things to look out for on Spain’s Matchday...

    Mumbai City FC look to a good start in Durand Cup

    ‘Way forward is through dialogue with FIFA’, SC to Centre on...