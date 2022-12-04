SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

FIFA World Cup: Croatia coach warns of Japan’s Samurai spirit ahead of last 16 clash

NewsWire
0
0

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has warned his players that Japan will call on their ‘Samurai’ warrior spirit when the two sides meet in the last 16 of the World Cup on Monday.

Japan has already produced battling displays to beat Germany and Spain in the group stage and is now looking to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Croatia, meanwhile, aims to follow their footsteps of four years ago, when they reached the final of the 2018 World Cup before eventually losing to France.

Croatia is 12 places higher than Japan in the FIFA world rankings, but speaking to the press on Sunday, Dalic said that would count for little, reports Xinhua.

“What is of the utmost importance is to demonstrate respect for our opponents,” Dalic said, highlighting Japan’s record so far.

“They have beaten World Cup winners in Spain and Germany and they showed their mentality and their mental strength.

“They will apply the Samurai philosophy in their games and if we want to go further, we must apply that same standard and attitude and never underestimate anyone,” insisted the Croatia coach, who has a pre-game doubt about defender Borna Sosa.

20221204-233604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Atletico Madrid confirm Griezmann contract until 2026

    La Liga: Ankle operation puts Hazard’s season in jeopardy

    How the Bayern defense gets ready to face box-monster Lewandowski

    India’s remaining 2022 WC qualifiers to be played in Qatar