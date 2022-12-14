SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Croatia will get back on their feet, says coach Dalic after loss to Argentina

NewsWire
0
0

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic vowed that his team would rebound from its FIFA World Cup elimination at the hands of Argentina.

The European side looked like a shadow of the team that defeated Brazil in the quarterfinals, managing just two shots on target as Argentina prevailed 3-0.

“I’d like to congratulate Argentina for winning the semifinal and making it to the final,” he said after the match. “Now we’ll get back on our feet and try to win the match for third place (on Saturday).

“I thought we played well for the first half hour but we weren’t very clear with our game plan.”

He singled out Lionel Messi, who scored one goal and set up another, for special praise.

“Not much more needs to be said,” Dalic told reporters. “He’s probably been the best player in the world over the past few years.

“He makes a difference because of his explosiveness and technical quality.”

Dalic, who has been Croatia’s manager since October 2017, did not entertain the idea of stepping aside from the role.

“I will continue to see out my contract until it expires,” he said. “In the next six months, we have World Cup qualifiers and Nations League. My goal is to take Croatia to Euro 2024,” he added.

20221214-103604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Liverpool qualify for Champions League final after suffering in Villarreal

    IWL 2022: Mata Rukmani, Odisha Police set sights on maiden win

    Sankar Lal Chakraborty to visit Norway’s club for pro football coaching...

    Spurs keep up title challenge at Premier League