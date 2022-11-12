Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte said England fans should not worry about the fitness of striker Harry Kane at the World Cup, despite the number of matches the England and Tottenham captain has played this season.

As well as international games, Kane has started all 14 of Spur’s Premier League matches, six Champions League ties and also kicked off the Carabao Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest this week.

Conte withdrew the striker after just an hour of that match and afterward said Kane was “very very tired” after 21 consecutive starts for his club.

However, in his press conference ahead of the last league match of the campaign at home to Leeds United, Conte insisted Kane would have a “fantastic” World Cup, reports Xinhua.

“We are talking about a player with great experience in managing his body,” he said.

“The fans must not be worried for him. After this (against Leeds) game, England has one week, eight days to prepare for the World Cup, but he is ready because he is working very well,” insisted Conte.

The Tottenham coach said it was almost impossible to make Kane rest as he “wants to play every game.”

“He is the captain of England, the most representative player, we are talking about a really top striker in the world. The World Cup is a big competition, the most important in the world and he has a great desire to do something special for his national team,” he added.

