FIFA World Cup: Duke’s goal gives Australia full points against Tunisia

A first-half headed goal by Mitchell Duke helped Australia carve out a fighting 1-0 win over Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup Group D match played at Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday.

The 23rd-minute strike helped the Socceroos’ to collect their first points of the football showpiece event.

Coach Graham Arnold’s team had fallen to defending champion France in their first match losing 4-1, after having scored the first goal of the match, only to find their defense cave four times in the match against the rampaging Frenchman.

Tunisia on the other hand had drawn goalless with Denmark in their first group encounter.

Australia will take on Denmark in their last league group match while Tunisia will take on France.

