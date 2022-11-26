SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Germany cannot afford loss to Spain in crucial match

Spain face Germany in a crunch game on Sunday, with the Spanish looking to confirm their trajectory following their opening game, while the Germans need to bounce back after their shock opening day defeat to Japan — otherwise they are going home.

Germany’s loss to Japan opened the door to the prospect of them catching the first flight back for the second consecutive World Cup and players such as Ilkay Gundogan and Manuel Neuer were apparently not shy in giving their opinions of the defeat in the dressing room after the game.

Striker Kai Havertz admitted in a press conference that he too was “full of rage” after the defeat and it will be interesting to see how this attitude is translated onto the pitch on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Spain began their World Cup with a stunning 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Logic says Spain coach Luis Enrique will keep the same side that won so easily, with Rodrigo Hernandez continuing in central defense. But at times his team selections are hard to predict and it would be no surprise to see Alvaro Morata start in attack for Marco Asensio or even Pau Torres come into central defense.

Dani Olmo, who opened the scoring for Spain against Costa Rica, is optimistic his side can beat Germany.

“We will face the game the same way as we did against Costa Rica,” said Olmo, who also insisted that “Jamal Musiala is the biggest threat. He is in great form and his confidence is high and he is taking on more responsibility in the play.”

