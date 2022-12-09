SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

FIFA World Cup: Griezmann, Vini Jr, Joao Félix among 31 La Liga stars in action in last eight

NewsWire
0
0

Over 37% of Spanish La Liga representatives that started the tournament will strut their stuff for their national teams in the next stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There’ll be La Liga presence in every last-eight game of the showpiece event starting from Friday.

Even though La Liga is on a mid-season break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it hasn’t stopped the stars of the league from dazzling in front of a global audience in football’s biggest event of the year. After the World Cup ends, La Liga will resume from December 29 until the final match day on June 4, 2023.

Following are the players who will be forming the La Liga representation while turning out for their respective countries in the FIFA World Cup on Qatari soil in the following round-of-8 ties:-

Croatia v Brazil – Friday, December 9

Croatia (3): Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid) & Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)

Brazil (5): Alex Telles (Sevilla FC), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) & Vini Jr. (Real Madrid)

Netherlands v Argentina – Friday, December 9

Netherlands (2): Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona) & Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona)

Argentina (10): Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal CF), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla FC), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla FC), Juan Foyth (Villarreal CF), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla FC) & Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid)

Morocco v Portugal – Saturday, December 10

Morocco (4): Yassine Bono (Sevilla FC), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla FC) & Abde Ezzalzouli (CA Osasuna)

Portugal (2): William Carvalho (Real Betis) & Joao Félix (Atlético Madrid)

England v France – Saturday, December 10

France (5): Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona) & Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

20221209-184602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Denmark upset France; Netherlands and Croatia win in Nations League

    Real Madrid face anxious wait after Benzema suffers knee injury

    Watford’s Xisco becomes first Premier League coach sacked this season

    India Under-17 women’s football team goes down on penalties to Faroe...