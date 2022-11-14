SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane believes England could revive top form ahead of Qatar 2022

NewsWire
0
0

England captain Harry Kane insists that England could revive their top form ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England begin their campaign against Iran at the upcoming World Cup, looking for their first win in seven games, after a run of results that saw them lose to Italy and Hungary and twice draw with Germany.

Those results and the performances that accompanied them have lowered expectations around England, but Kane insists it is the time to be brave.

“I look back at England 10, 15 years ago and it was almost like we were scared to say we wanted to win it. I think one of the big shifts that we’ve made over the last four or five years with Gareth (Southgate) is not being afraid to say that,” Kane said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“We’re going to this tournament to win it because we believe we can. It’d be wrong to think otherwise. What’s the point of going to a World Cup and not believing that you can bring the trophy home?”

He admitted England had been below par but looked for positives in their recent displays, reports Xinhua.

“It hasn’t been the greatest period in a long time for England. Since Gareth took charge — we haven’t had a spell like we’ve had, but in a way before a major tournament that can be a good thing, because it allows you not to be carried away, or even the media or the press to get carried away.”

“We have a good confidence within ourselves that we can go and have a great tournament in Qatar,” he said.

20221114-231203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamshedpur FC announces squad for RFDL

    Sipovic’s own goal helps Jamshedpur beat Chennaiyin 1-0

    Manchester City sign goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from Arminia Bielefeld

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad face Odisha in tricky, final game of the...