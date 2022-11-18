Spanish Ambassador to Qatar, Javier Carbajosa Sanchez said the chances of his country winning the World Cup are ‘very high’ but did not wish to ‘underestimate’ the other teams while stating that the 2022 football showpiece event will be full of surprises.

The high-ranking official said the team, which landed in Qatar on Wednesday, is technically very good and has a lot of surprises in store.

“Spain has a good team and we already proved back in 2010 (South Africa) that we can win the World Cup. Our expectations are high but we cannot underestimate any team. There are many squads out there which are technically very good and with a lot of accumulated experience. And then, of course, there will be surprises ,” Sanchez said.

Spain are aiming to win their second FIFA World Cup title in Qatar on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium by winning the final. That is what is on the minds of the thousands of fans who are heading to Qatar for the 29-day event which will kick off on November 20 with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

With over 40,000 World Cup tickets snapped by fans from the Iberian country, the Spanish embassy in Qatar is working to make the fan experience a memorable one for its citizens during the tenure of the football showpiece event.

“We are expecting between 4,000 and 6,000 fans. However, the number of tickets sold to attend football matches with the Spanish national team exceeded 40,000,” said Sanchez.

The Spanish embassy has been working in close coordination with the host country to provide time-to-time guidance to its citizens once they are in Qatar

“The consular services at the Embassy of Spain have been reinforced. Also, the Embassy will be represented at the International Center for Consular Assistance in Doha. In the same spirit, travel advice has been duly updated and special recommendations have been issued in order to provide guidance and orientation on different matters to Spanish citizens visiting Qatar.”

Asked if the Spanish embassy is associated with any Spanish fan group based in Qatar, Sanchez said: “The Embassy of Spain in Qatar supports all groups of fans, and participates in some of them. However, activities planned by fans are private and respond to individual likings and preferences.”

Sanchez said that Spain has been known as a ‘Football country’ thanks to La Liga and famous clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona and thanks to its vision of setting up football schools.

“Spain has a very strong reputation abroad as a “football country”. La Liga is followed by millions of people. Spanish teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona had also developed a worldwide policy of creating football schools, which certainly boosts image.”

Regarding the dominant presence of Spanish coaches in football in different leagues around the world, he said: “Spanish coaches are everywhere: Only in Qatar, the National coach for football and the one for handball are both Spaniards.”

Incidentally, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, besides Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, Belgium coach Roberto Martínez is also a Spaniard while Spain is coached by Luis Enrique.

Spain will battle it out with Germany to qualify from Group E, which also consists of Japan and Costa Rica.

