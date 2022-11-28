Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana grab a thrilling 3-2 World Cup win over South Korea at the Education City stadium here on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu and Kudus had combined to give Ghana a first-half lead, but two quick second-half headers from Cho Gue-sung looked to have snatched a point for South Korea in the Group H clash.

South Korea had all the early pressure, forcing seven corners in the first 20 minutes, but it was Mohammed Salisu who gave Ghana the lead against Paulo Bento’s side.

Cho Gue Song scored two quick-fire headers to bring South Korea back on level terms around the hour-mark, before Kudus added his second of the game in the 68th minute with a well-taken finish to make it 3-2.

