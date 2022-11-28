SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Kudus scores twice as Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a pulsating game

NewsWire
0
0

Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana grab a thrilling 3-2 World Cup win over South Korea at the Education City stadium here on Monday.

Mohammed Salisu and Kudus had combined to give Ghana a first-half lead, but two quick second-half headers from Cho Gue-sung looked to have snatched a point for South Korea in the Group H clash.

South Korea had all the early pressure, forcing seven corners in the first 20 minutes, but it was Mohammed Salisu who gave Ghana the lead against Paulo Bento’s side.

Cho Gue Song scored two quick-fire headers to bring South Korea back on level terms around the hour-mark, before Kudus added his second of the game in the 68th minute with a well-taken finish to make it 3-2.

20221128-214005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Door open in Team India for ‘quality’ players from I-League :...

    German football league suffers huge losses due to pandemic

    India look ahead to FIFAe Nations Cup

    Eintracht Frankfurt take on Glasgow Rangers in Europa League final