FIFA World Cup: Longest six minutes of my life waiting to qualify, says South Korea captain

South Korea captain Son Heung-min admitted that waiting for the result of the match between Ghana and Uruguay was the longest six minutes of his life.

South Korea’s thrilling 2-1 win over Portugal on Friday booked their place in the knockout stage, but after the final whistle, the South Korean players still faced a nerve-wracking wait before they could celebrate.

The second half of their game kicked off around six minutes before the match between Ghana and Uruguay.

With eight minutes of injury time, Uruguay were leading 2-0 and throwing everything at Ghana in search of a goal that would have seen them edge ahead of South Korea on goal difference, and there was nothing the Korean players could do but wait, reports Xinhua.

“It was the longest six minutes of my life,” admitted Son, who set up the winning goal with a run and pass to Hwang Hee-chan.

“In the circle, we were really positive. If Uruguay scored one more goal, I’m very proud of this team and very happy that we gave it everything and we will see what’s going to happen.”

“We were just waiting, but it was a long wait,” he admitted.

South Korea will face Brazil in the last 16 of the World Cup.

20221203-202404

