SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: No worries over Kane, Maguire fitness, says England coach Southgate (injury update)

NewsWire
0
0

England coach Gareth Southgate confirmed on Thursday that captain Harry Kane and central defender Harry Maguire would both be available to face the USA in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Kane had been a doubt after suffering a knock to his ankle in England’s 6-2 win over Iran on Monday, while Maguire had to go off in the second half after feeling dizzy.

However, in his pre-game press conference, Southgate eased fears over both players.

“Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but is good for Friday night,” said Southgate, who confirmed the player “had a scan” that showed “everything is fine.”

The England coach said Maguire would also be available to face the Americans, reports Xinhua.

“He was feeling ill, and that was affecting his vision. You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage, and there is nothing, so he is in a good area,” said Southgate, who added that Kyle Walker is also available after having a groin operation in October.

A win on Friday would book England’s passage into the last 16, and the coach said he wanted to “get assure qualification done as soon as possible”.

“We would love to do that on Friday, but the game won’t be anything like Monday,” advised Southgate.

“We have to make sure we are back to the psychological place we were at the start because the States will be an athletic team, they press really well and be well-organized and coached.”

“They have quite a few players we know from the Premier League, and they showed (what they are capable of) in the first half against Wales,” warned Southgate.

20221124-232202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey announces plan to expand women’s football

    La Liga: Madrid v Sevilla; Barca v Athletic among entertaining games...

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC start campaign with a win

    ISL 2021-22: Rejuvenated Bengaluru FC await beleaguered SC East Bengal