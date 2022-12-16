SPORTSWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Poland’s Marciniak to referee final between Argentina and France

NewsWire
0
0

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will make history as the first man from his country to take charge of a FIFA World Cup final when France meet Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

Marciniak, who oversaw France’s group-stage victory over Denmark and Argentina’s Round of 16 defeat of Australia, will be assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz for the hotly-anticipated contest.

The 41-year-old has extensive UEFA Champions League experience and was in the middle for Liverpool’s first-leg semi-final victory over Villarreal last season. Marciniak additionally refereed three matches at the 2016 UEFA EURO.

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Al Jassim of Qatar will officiate the play-off for third place between Morocco and Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. 

The 35-year-old was referee for USA and Wales’ 1-1 group stage draw on the tournament’s second day. He oversaw the FIFA Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo in December 2019.

Al Jassim will have fellow Qataris Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh as assistant referees for this weekend’s fixture.

– -IANS

ak/

20221216-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now the African Gambit in FIDE election

    PGTI Players Championship: Badal Hossain takes slender lead after penultimate round

    All-round Australia clinch third T20I, seal series vs Sri Lanka

    Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton: Manisha-Mandeep make winning start in quest for 4th...