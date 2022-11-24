SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Portugal win 3-2 against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal struck three times in the second half to script a commanding 3-2 win over Ghana in the group H match at the Stadium 974 in Doha (Qatar) on Thursday evening.

The teams went into the half time break tied at 0-0.

The atmosphere was electric. All eyes were on one man. The man who doesn’t need any introduction. However bigger things were at play.

The crowd erupted as soon as the great man Cristiano Ronaldo took his first touch. Ghana on the other hand were looking to stay in shape and frustrate Portugal. Fernando Santos’ men were trying to play attacking football.

Bruno and Ronaldo’s combination play and Santos’s tactics were under scanner.

Ronaldo, appearing in his fifth World Cup, spearhead Portugal’s attack against Ghana alongside Joao Felix in their opening match while Danilo Pereira joined Ruben Dias in the centre of defence. In midfield, Santos chose an attacking formation with only Ruben Neves as an anchor.

Ronaldo scored on Thursday to become the first player to score in five different World Cups for a country, whether that was the mind no one knows.

But given all the noise around, he scored and and established a new personal record.

20221125-005804

