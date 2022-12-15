SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Theo Hernandez remembers injured brother Lucas as France reach final

NewsWire
0
0

France left-back Theo Hernandez was one of his country’s heroes as the French national side beat Morocco 2-0 in their semifinal to book a meeting against Argentina in Sunday’s final.

The defender, who gave away a penalty against England in Saturday’s quarterfinal, on Wednesday night, put France ahead in just the fifth minute with a left-foot volley at the far post.

France now have the chance to become the first side since Brazil to win consecutive World Cups.

“It’s incredible. Playing two finals in a row is incredible,” said Hernandez.

“We did a great job, it was tough,” he said of a game where Morocco had France on the back foot for long periods, before looking ahead to Sunday.

“The final against Argentina, we know it’s going to be a great match, we’re going to work hard to win this final,” he said.

The defender also had words for his brother Lucas, who had to abandon the World Cup after breaking a knee ligament just nine minutes into France’s first group match against Australia.

“I am really thinking about my brother, I hope he will be there. It’s incredible, I’m going to enjoy it with my family, all the players, and the coach too,” he concluded.

20221215-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Looking forward to be a part of new look Indian football...

    ISL: Hyderabad FC sign full-back Manoj Mohammad on three-year deal

    Win in AFC Champions League is inspiration for Indian footballers: Mumbai...

    Real Madrid hold on after brave Chelsea fightback in Champions League