FIFA World Cup: We want to be remembered like Croatia’s 1998 heroes, says Juranovic

Croatia are back in the World Cup semifinals, just like they did in 2018 and before that in 1998, and defender Josip Juranovic, who has been a standout for Croatia at FIFA World Cup in Qatar, feels that his generation of players could be considered heroes just like Davor Suker and his teammates.

The 1998 side had finished third in their maiden appearance in the FIFA World Cup. Though the 2018 squad reached the final and lost to France, it is the 1998 squad that is the biggest draw in Croatian football.

“Well, those players are the ones who have shown us what it means to fight for our Croatia. We simply represent them here. I think that we also want to achieve something that will make us be remembered like they are. That is why we simply can’t wait for that match against Argentina.

Juranovic said that he and his teammates are aware of their accomplishments, even though the feeling is not fully sunk in that they had beaten Brazil to reach the semifinals.

“I can only speak for myself, but it still hasn’t fully sunk in. When my parents send me videos from mine and Bruno’s (Petkovic) home town, Dubrava, it immediately warms my heart. But I think we’ll only understand what we have done for our country and people once we arrive back in Croatia,” Juranovic told FIFA in an interview.

Juranovic played the match of his life against Brazil, and the brilliant Croatian emerged on top against Vinicius Jr.

He will now be hoping to do the same against Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

