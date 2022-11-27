SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

FIFA World Cup: Win over Mexico ‘a weight off our shoulders’, says Messi

NewsWire
0
0

Lionel Messi said Argentina are ready to “start over again” after resuscitating their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday.

The two-time world champions, who lost their opening match against Saudi Arabia 2-1, will be guaranteed of a place in the last 16 if they beat Poland on Wednesday.

“We didn’t expect to lose the first match and the days leading up to this one were long,” Messi said. “We wanted to have the opportunity to change the situation.

“We knew that if we didn’t win today we would be out and that if we won (our destiny) would depend on us. Luckily we were able to win and that makes us very happy. It’s a weight off our shoulders and we can start over again against Poland.”

Messi set the two-time world champions on course for victory against El Tri with a low 25-yard strike and he then provided the final pass for Enzo Fernandez to curl in a second goal, reports Xinhua.

“The first half was difficult because of the way they defended,” the Argentina captain said. “We weren’t able to find space and didn’t move the ball the way we wanted to.

20221127-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian women go down to Tunisia in international friendly

    I-League: Gritty Arrows beat Aizawl 2-1

    I-League: Late show from Sreenidi Deccan breaks Aizawl FC hearts

    Real Madrid drop 2 vital points in La Liga title race