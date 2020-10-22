Canindia News

‘Fight Club’ made me want to be a filmmaker: Dave Franco

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actor Dave Franco says his job in a video store as a teenager pushed him to explore the world of showbiz.

After featuring in films like “21 Jump Street”, “Now You See Me”, “Neighbors”, and “The Disaster Artist“, Franco is all set to make his directorial debut with “The Rental”, which also stars his wife Alison Brie.

“‘Fight Club’ was one of the films that really did make me want to be a filmmaker. My first job was at a pop video store when I was 14, and it was actually illegal for me to be working there at that age. So, they essentially paid me by allowing me to take home as many movies as I wanted and that became my film school,” Franco said.

“So, at the time, when I was 14, it was 1999 and one of the best years ever for film. ‘Fight Club’ came out and I remember just going home and watching that,” he recalled.

Franco, who is the brother of acclaimed actor James Franco, says the film left a deep impact in his mind. “I just fully kinda started to grasp like, ‘oh, you can really kind take huge swings and experiment with film’. And so it was ‘Fight Club’ and in the same year there was ‘Being John Malcovich’. All these seminal films — ‘Blair Witch Project’, ‘American Beauty’, ‘American Pie‘, ‘Notting Hill’ — all of them came out in 1999 when I was working at the video store,” he added.

Also starring Sheila Vand, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, Anthony Molinari, “The Rental” traces the story of two couples who rent a perfect house, only to know that they are being spied upon. The thriller is released in India by PVR Pictures on October 30.

