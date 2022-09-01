WORLD

Fighting corruption on top of Syrian government’s agenda: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Syria’s Prime Minister Hussein Arnous has said that fighting corruption is a priority of the government’s agenda.

Arnous made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with the higher committee overseeing the national strategy for fighting corruption.

He noted that fighting corruption is ongoing on all levels and has become the priority of the government, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the Syrian ministries have made strides in implementing a strategy for fighting corruption, with an aim to show the government’s true willingness to fight corruption and achieve integrity and transparency in the judicial establishment, among other measures.

In August, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported that the Syrian government had managed over the past few years to confiscate 28.8 billion Syrian pounds (about $11 million) in legal cases against corrupt officials.

20220902-044401

