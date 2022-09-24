WORLD

Fighting in Ethiopia displaces hundreds of thousands, curtails aid: UN

NewsWire
0
0

Fighting in northern Ethiopia has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in recent weeks in parts of Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions, the UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said aid workers cannot access large parts of Tigray and several areas in adjacent Amhara and Afar due to fighting and humanitarian convoys remain suspended through the only available land route into Tigray, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Office said that fighting has blocked UN Humanitarian Air Service flights to and from Tigray for almost a month, halting the transport of commodities and operational cash into the restive region.

“We, along with our partners, continue to respond with available stocks in accessible areas across the three regions. But it is not enough to meet the increasing needs,” OCHA said.

In Tigray, 1.4 million people were reached with food at the beginning of September, bringing the total to more than 2.1 million out of the 5.4 million people targeted since August, the Office said.

In Amhara, humanitarians helped displaced people with food, including more than 30,000 people at Jarra site.

Water trucking and the distribution of non-food items started in some displacement sites, and 86 mobile health and nutrition teams are operating in the region, according to the OCHA.

In Afar, partners reached 196,000 people with food and other services, it said.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects, and facilitate the resumption of rapid and unimpeded passage of aid workers and supplies into all conflict-affected areas, in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

20220924-092803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘African-Americans represented 27% of all police deaths in 2020’

    Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison for starving daughter to death

    Dominant Sunnis in Pak indifferent towards desecration of non-Muslim religious places

    Tesla layoffs have also impacted hourly workers: Report