FIH organises facilities workshop for Hockey India state member units

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Facilities and Quality Programme Manager at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Alastair Cox conducted a facilities workshop for Hockey India State Member Units through Microsoft Teams on Thursday.

One representative from each of the Hockey India 31 State Member Units got an opportunity to understand the basics of developing a facilities strategy, understand the different field and surfacing options and identify additional features to consider when planning a new hockey facility during the course of the three-hour workshop.

The Facilities and Quality Programme Manager stressed on the topics relevant to India including academy venues during the workshop.

Hockey India extended this opportunity to its registered 31 state member units with one representative allowed from each of the State Member Units to attend the workshop.

“It was really interesting to host a facilities workshop for each of the Hockey India 31 State Member Units. While the venues used in India for FIH events were always world-class, I am sure that Hockey India will improve the facilities at their venues even more after today’s workshop. We look forward to collaborating on more workshops for the growth of hockey in the future,” said International Hockey Federation CEO Thierry Weil.

–IANS

dm/bbh