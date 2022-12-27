Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the Indian men’s hockey team arrived here at the Biju Patnaik International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The team was accorded a rousing welcome to the team led by captain Harmanpreet Singh here. The team will leave for Rourkela, where it will practice for the World Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 next.

The Indian team will open its campaign on January 13 with a match against Spain at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Speaking to media persons on their arrival here, skipper Harmanpreet said, “We have decided to continue with our strategy to maintain the scoreboard at the start of a match. We do not know when the World Cup will be again organised in India, so it is our target to give our best in this World Cup.”

The Indian hockey team vice-captain Amit Rohidas said he is very happy as Odisha, his home state is hosting the Hockey World Ccup for the second time in a row.

He said the team was practising for the World Cup in Bengaluru and will now train on the new turf at Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela.

“We will definitely do very well in the upcoming matches with Spain and England in Rourkela. We have decided to go step by step in this world cup. Our primary goal is to reach the quarterfinal. Then, we will decide our future course of action,” Rohidas told media persons on Tuesday.

After taking on Spain in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the Indian men’s hockey team will meet England on January 15 in Rourkela, before moving to Bhubaneshwar for their final Group D game against Wales on January 19.

