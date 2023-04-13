INDIASCI-TECH

FIITJEE accelerator programme empowers 8 early-stage startups

From a startup that allows online hangout place for K-12 students who love to build robots and drones to a platform that helps improve speech in English using AI voice engines, the FIITJEE accelerator programme saw eight shortlisted startups showcasing their innovations here.

The leading education institution launched first cohort of its accelerator programme in the latter half of 2022 and invited startups from edtech, healthtech and social impact sectors, offering them a structured mentoring programme.

The programme finally selected 8 startups for its demo day in the capital.

These were Witblox (an online hangout place for K-12 students); Arivu Learning (myPal), a hybrid B2B education platform; K8 School for nursery-grade 8 learning; Stimuler that helps improve speech in English using AI; Shakti, a woman safety defensible accessory; PerceptionAI to help visually-impaired; education platform Ajna Lens (Dimension NXG); and Exam Lounge that analyses students by their learning behaviour, pace, level and AI.

“The accelerator programme has curated a very impressive cohort of startups who show immense potential. I am impressed with the clarity and use of innovation by these young founders to solve problems most important for India,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman, Indian Angel Network and Co-Founder, Nasscom.

The Demo Day was attended by DK Goel, Chairman FIITJEE Group, along with multiple early stage and angel investors like Indian Angel Network, Venture Catalyst, i4 Angels, Caspian, Capfort VC, among others.

