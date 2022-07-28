FIITJEE, a leading education institution in India, has launched the FIITJEE Accelerator Program, which will help founders build and scale enduring companies.

The program will offer startups a structured mentoring program and an opportunity to get funding. Some startups may also be advised to work on new problems and challenges that offer huge value creation opportunities.

Startups in EdTech, HealthTech (with deep tech applications only) and Social Impact (with deep tech applications only) sectors can apply to the program.

The 90-day program is open to all startups across these three sectors. Interested applicants can submit their applications at FIITJEE Accelerator starting July 27 till midnight of August 26. The program is also approved by and hosted on Startup India portal.

After the initial screening, shortlisted ventures will undergo an intensive mentorship program. Once the mentorship is over, these startups will present their Business Plan to a distinguished jury on the ‘Demo Day’.

The jury will review and rate the ventures on various parameters. Top rated startups will get investment from FIITJEE.

Mentors include industry leaders D K Goel, Chairman FIITJEE Group, Partha Halder, MD, FIITJEE eSchool, Udit Sawhney, CEO, myPAT.in, Byomkesh, AVP – Investment and Strategy, FIITJEE and Alok Agrawal, Managing Partner, The Growth Labs, among others.

Commenting on the launch, D K Goel, Chairman FIITJEE Group, said, “In recent times, India has emerged as one of the leading players in the global startup space, acting as a magnet for top VCs and global investors. Yet, there is a gap when it comes to supporting early stage startups in high impact sectors. We believe sectors like education, health and social impact can transform maximum lives in our country and the world. We would like to play our part in bringing about this transformation.

“Our FIITJEE Accelerator Program aims to guide and mentor participating startups to help them solve problems at scale. The program will include assistance in funding and developing projects for sustained impact. With this partnership, we wish to develop world-class solutions with speed.”

“Being a former start-up, FIITJEE is well versed with challenges that the start-up community faces. Our initiative, FIITJEE Accelerator Program, will bring all our learning of 30 years to these startups,” he added.

