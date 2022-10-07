WORLD

Fiji issues coastal inundation alert

NewsWire
The Fiji Meteorological Office on Friday warned residents living along coastal areas to expect flooding as a coastal inundation alert is still in force for parts of the island nation.

The Office said an intensifying high-pressure system to the south of Fiji is expected to generate and direct moderate-to-damaging heavy swells over the territorial waters, reports Xinhua news agency.

Citing the forecast, the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation reported that moderate to damaging heavy swells combined with wind-driven waves will cause coastal flooding in parts of the country.

People living along coastal areas should expect coastal inundation of debris along low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tide, which is dangerous for recreational activities.

The meteorological office said this is in the southern parts of Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu, from Natadola to Pacific Harbour, the southern coastal areas of the Mamanuca islands, Kadavu, the Moala, Lomaiviti, and southern and central Lau islands.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning is in force for most parts of the country.

