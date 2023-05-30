LIFESTYLE

Fiji to reduce nightclub hours over safety concerns

The Fijian government will create a safer nightlife environment and promote a sense of tranquility for both residents and tourists by closing nightclubs at 1 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga said on Tuesday that the government wanted to promote a view of peace and security among the people of Fiji as well as visitors to the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the move was a result of concerns raised by the public about incidents of theft and criminal activities outside nightclubs which also caused deaths.

Turaga also emphasized the importance of this move in ensuring the safety and well-being of Fijians and others on the streets of Suva, the capital of Fiji.

In response to these concerns, the government proposed changes in the operating hours of nightclubs by closing them at 1 a.m.

