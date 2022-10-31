The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre to come up with a better affidavit to ensure proper security arrangements for Subramanian Swamy, observing that the latter has been granted ‘Z’ category security and he is not just a “private person”.

On October 27, the former BJP Rajya Sabha MP moved the court alleging that the Centre has failed in providing adequate security at his private accommodation.

The Centre, in its response, apprised the bench of Justice Yashwant Varma that an affidavit has been filed regarding the compliance measures in the matter.

It was informed in the court that the security setup was reviewed at Swamy’s private residence and it will be implemented as he moves to his house.

On September 14, the Delhi High Court had directed Swamy to hand over the possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks.

Swamy’s counsel argued that no security arrangement has been made at his private accommodation despite the government’s assurance after he agreed to vacate thebungalow by October 26.

During Monday’s hearing, the Centre also argued the arrangements could not be made because personnel were engaged in management of security across the city during the festive season.

“It is not possible for us to provide security to every private individual,” the Centre’s counsel said.

However, the court pointed out that Swamy is not a “private person” but was granted Z category security by the government itself.

Regarding the government’s submission of rotation of the security guards at his private residence, the court asked to mention in the affidavit that how and where the guards will be placed.

Accordingly, directing the Centre to file a better and comprehensive affidavit, the matter was posted for November 3 for further hearing.

In September also, Swamy had Aapproached the high court seeking re-allotment of the accommodation citing “continuing security threats”.

His Rajya Sabha term came to an end this April.

The Centre opposed his plea arguing that the accommodation was required to be given to other ministers and MPs and Swamy’s plea was disposed of.

