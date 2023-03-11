The Congress on Saturday asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to either file a case or appoint judicial commission on the “revelations” of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling and Life Mission bribery cases.

Talking to the media, Congress veteran and Lok Sabha member K. Muraleedharan said former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, during his tenure (2011-16), appointed a judicial commission to probe the Solar scam and testified before it for 18 hours.

“Vijayan should file a defamation case and seek a court-monitored probe as the case involves the role of both central and state agencies,” said Muraleedharan.

“If no legal steps are taken, then there is something wrong somewhere and the CPI-M and Vijayan fears something. Things have to be cleared up and Vijayan has to act. Simply issuing denial statement by the CPI-M to the allegations of Swapna is irrelevant,” said Muraleedharan, son of Congress veteran K.Karunakaran.

Swapna for a while has been airing serious allegations against Vijayan, his wife, son and daughter and it includes smuggling of gold and currencies.

Just the other day, she alleged CPI-M state secretary M. V. Govindan, through a middleman, has asked her to take Rs 30 crore and withdraw all her allegations after which she will be facilitated to leave the country and settle in Malaysia.

Swapna alleged that she has been threatened that if she will not withdraw allegations, then her life will be under duress.

A day after she levelled these allegations, Govindan said that he will have no qualms to file a case against her.

Govindan, who is leading a state-wide yatra from Kasargod from February 20, has come under attack from both the Congress and the BJP and now all eyes are on if he will file a case against Swapna, as he said.

Govindan’s Janakiya Prathirodha Yatra against the union government’s policies is scheduled to conclude on March 18.

20230311-103202