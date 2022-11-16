INDIA

File reply or pay Rs 1 lakh: Guj HC warns Morbi civic body

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday hauled up the Morbi Nagar palika for its “casual” approach towards a PIL filed in connection with the bridge collapse which claimed over 140 lives on October 30.

A first division bench comprising Chief Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shastri pulled up Morbi Nagar palika for not filing a reply despite the court keeping a special hearing.

“Don’t take this matter casually, the nagarpalika is asked to file a reply before 4.30 p.m. today or face Rs one lakh fine,” the bench said in its order.

The court has initiated suo motu proceedings in the bridge collapse case. Though the court had issued notices to the Morbi Nagar Palika on November 7 seeking a reply by November 14, it failed. On November 15, the court granted another day to the civic body but it again failed to file a reply file.

When the court took up the matter this morning, the Nagar Palika counsel informed that the reply could not be filed as the civic body in-charge Deputy Collector is busy with election duty and could not decide about lawyer on time.

He sought time till November 24 when the matter is kept for further hearing. But the court turned down the request and demanded a reply by evening.

20221116-131204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Campaign door-to-door for Disha app installation: Andhra CM

    Punjab Governor withdraws decision to hold Assembly session

    After tough 50 days, a mad rush as liquor vends open...

    Rs 10 crore grant for start-ups under DRDO’s TDF scheme