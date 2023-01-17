The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the period of filing of claims and objections for Addition/Deletion/Correction/Transposition by two days up to January 20, 2023, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The extension in the dates from January 18 to January 20 has been done to facilitate all the eligible persons for getting themselves registered as voters in the Panchayat Electoral Roll.

It is pertinent to mention that a comprehensive revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll with 01.01.2023, as qualifying date has been taken up in all Panchayat Halqas of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, the Commission has informed that the dates regarding final disposal of claims which is January 30, 2023 and the final publication of Electoral Roll which is February 10, 2023 shall remain unchanged.

