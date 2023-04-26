WORLD

Filipino fishermen groups protest joint Philippine, US live-fire drills

NewsWire
0
2

Philippine fishermen groups and their sympathisers have protested the live-fire sea drills involving the sinking of a decommissioned navy ship off the Zambales province, northwest of Manila.

The protesters on Wednesday carried placards that read “US Imperialist No. 1 Terrorist,” “No to EDCA!,” “No to US Military Bases!,” and “No to joint US-Philippine Military Exercises,” and called on the Philippine government to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement and the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the US.

The protesters held separate rallies at the shoreline and the sea aboard boats. They urged the Filipinos to “resist US wars of aggressions,” adding that military exercises are dangerous and dislocate the livelihood of the people, especially the fishermen.

The first-ever Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercise involves nearly 1,400 Philippine and US marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen and Coast Guardsmen, Xinhua news agency reported.

The drills include detecting, identifying, targeting and engaging a target ship using a variety of ground and air-based weapons systems.

The drills are part of the largest-scale joint military exercise in decades between the Philippines and US, which is being held in several areas in the Philippines from April 11 to 28.

20230427-004804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tokyo stocks close slightly higher, gains capped by Abe shooting

    FIFA World Cup: Senegal defeat Ecuador 2-1 to qualify for knock-out...

    Adelaide International 1: Djokovic downs Medvedev, to face Korda in final

    Novel drug offers hope for heart failure, sleep apnoea patients