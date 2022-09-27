The General Assembly has re-elected Italian diplomat Filippo Grandi as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for a term of two years and a half.

His new term begins on July 1, 2023, and ends on December 31, 2025, reports Xinhua news agency.

Grandi’s re-election was adopted by the General Assembly without a vote.

Grandi has been UNHCR since January 1, 2016.

His immediate predecessor was Antonio Guterres, who is currently the UN Secretary-General.

Between January 2010 and March 2014, Grandi headed the UN agency for Palestine refugees, formally known as the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

