Filippo Grandi re-elected as UN High Commissioner for Refugees

The General Assembly has re-elected Italian diplomat Filippo Grandi as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for a term of two years and a half.

His new term begins on July 1, 2023, and ends on December 31, 2025, reports Xinhua news agency.

Grandi’s re-election was adopted by the General Assembly without a vote.

Grandi has been UNHCR since January 1, 2016.

His immediate predecessor was Antonio Guterres, who is currently the UN Secretary-General.

Between January 2010 and March 2014, Grandi headed the UN agency for Palestine refugees, formally known as the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

20220927-114006

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

