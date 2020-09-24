Canindia News

Zee5 announces new film based on Akshardham temple terror attack

A film revolving around the terror attack on the Akshardham temple in Gujarat is in the works.

On Thursday, makers of the show “State Of Siege: 26/11”, announced the news of the film, to be titled “State Of Siege: Akshardham”.

The terror strike at Akshardham temple in the city of Gandhinagar took place 18 years ago, on September 24, 2002. Over 30 people lost their lives and over 80 were injured in the gruesome attacks.

Sundeep Sen, who was second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, will act as consultant for the Ken Ghosh directorial. Sen has earlier been a consultant on “State Of Siege: 26/11”.

“Everyone knows about the Akshardham attacks, but not many know what happened behind the scenes and the role that our brave NSG soldiers played. ‘State Of Siege: Akshardham’ will decode the entire event and present it to the viewers,” Ghosh said.

The film is set to go on floors soon and is slated for a 2021 release on Zee5.

